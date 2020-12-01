Having Amal in my life changed everything for me: George Clooney

Hollywood star George Clooney says having his wife, Amal Clooney, in his life changed everything for him.

During an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning” to promote his upcoming Netflix movie “The Midnight Sky”, the 59-year-old actor opened up about his marriage to the Lebanese-British lawyer as well as being a father to their twins.

“There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me.

“And then we had these two knuckleheads. It is very fulfilling and something I wasn’t at all… didn’t see coming,” George Clooney said.

The couple, who married in 2014, are parents to three-year-old twins Alexander and Ella.

George Clooney said when he started dating Amal Clooney, they had no plans of getting married or becoming parents. (PTI)