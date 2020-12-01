Meghalaya asks banks to fast-track screening for PMEGP

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya government has asked the banks operating in the state to fast-track the process of screening of applicants for Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) so that the target could be met within this financial year.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday discussed the implementation and the progress of PMEGP in the state with officials Khadi and Village Industries Commission of India (KVIC) and representatives of banks.