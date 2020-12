GUWAHATI: A Cabinet Minister in Meghalaya, James Sangma has extended his best wishes to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of 56th Raising Day of the force on Tuesday.

Taking to the twitter, James Sangma said, “@BSF_India soldiers have dedicated themselves to safeguard our country’s borders. I salute all the brave & vigilant jawans for their selfless service. Thank you for protecting the borders of our nation.”