Meghalaya to issue COVID guidelines for festive season

SHILLONG: As fears of COVID-19 spread looms large during the festive season in the state , Meghalaya Government has directed the Deputy Commissioners to hold extensive consultations with stakeholders based on which Government would come up with guidelines and protocols for the festive season to protect the citizens from the onslaught of COVID-19.

Speaking to media persons after the review meeting on COVID situation in the state on Wednesday, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that the review meeting discussed about the upcoming festive season and the need to come up with guidelines for the safety of the people.

“It is important to come up with guidelines and if necessary even protocols to ensure that people are safe as during festive season as we have the tendency to lower our guard during festive season ,” Chief Minister said.

According to Sangma, the respective Deputy Commissioners would now hold extensive consultations with the stakeholders to get their feedback and probably within a week, the Government may come up with guidelines for the festive season.