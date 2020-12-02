SHILLONG: The officers and all other ranks of 6th Meghalaya Police Battalion BN decided to help out the poor and needy people of the nearby villages especially during the COVID pandemic.

In this regard they had made donations and contributions to children’s homes and some private individuals who faced genuine problems earlier.

Further in the run up to Christmas and keeping in mind the adverse economic impact of COVID 19 they decided to make donations in the form of blankets.

Hence yesterday 1st December 2020 6th MLP BN launched its campaign called

“Reaching Out – Beyond The Call of Duty”

A statement issued by the battalion authority said, “We started by donating 50 blankets to the most needy members of Umran Niangbyrnai village who were identified by the Dorbar Shnong.

“This programme will continue in the days to come in the surrounding villages of 6th MLP BN Hq Umran where we will donate 50 blankets in each village to the most needy people identified by the VDPs and Dorbar Shnongs

“Till date we have received contributions from our personnel and well wishers to the tune of 500 blankets to be donated in the run up to Christmas

“We are hopeful that others too will support us in future. As of today 2nd December another 400 blankets have been pledged to this program by our police personnel friends and well wishers bringing the total to 900 blankets

“We are grateful to our police personnel, DC Ri-Bhoi, friends, well wishers, doners and all those who have supported us in this initiative of “Reaching Out – Beyond The Call of Duty”