Teachers threaten casework, stir over pending dues

Tura: Teachers from Garo hills under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association have threatened to stop regular classes as well as their other duties if their four months’ pending salaries are not released immediately.

The teachers have been demanding the release of the same with the submission of repeated memorandums and subsequent reminders to the government which however has not yielded results so far.

The teachers in a statement on Wednesday made an appeal to the government to release the pending dues immediately while at the same time warning that they would be left with no other option but to stop work and stage an indefinite stir all over the state before Christmas if their plea was ignored.