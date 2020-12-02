Pandemic prompts IIT-G placement process to go virtual

GUWAHATI: In view of the pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has for the first time conducted its placement process on a virtual platform with recruiters from top companies and eligible students taking part from different locations of the country.

Big companies such as Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Quadeye, Oracle, Walmart, Bajaj, American Express, Uber and Accenture Japan among others have taken part in the recruitment drive.

“The year 2020 has seen the placement process happening online and the number of recruiters joining the virtual placement has been very encouraging despite the pandemic and we are thankful to all the recruiters,” IIT Guwahati director T. G. Sitharam said.

“The students of IIT Guwahati who are appearing for the placement from across the country are very determined and are likely to benefit from this online process because of the equal opportunity provided to them as other institutes. We expect an upward trend in placement this year at IIT Guwahati,” Sitharam said.

The placement drive this year is being centrally coordinated from IIT Guwahati campus. Students have been trained on the virtual platform in advance for an efficient and smooth process.

The first slot on day one of the drive saw 69 offers made from companies. As many as 133 students from the institute have already got Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) before the commencement of the actual placement drive.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the number of PPOs offered this year is equivalent to that of last year which shows that the overall placement scenario has not been affected so far in 2020.

“Although the students are not physically present in the campus, the entire placement process is being executed in a similar manner to that of the physical mode done in previous years,” a statement from IIT-G, said.