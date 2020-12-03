Hmar central body clears air on threat to Khasis

SHILLONG, Dec 3: Breaking the silence, the Hmar People’s Convention-Democratic (HPC-D) General Headquarters has come out with clarification on the alleged attack on the Khasi-Pnar populace of Atukhal village in Cachar, Assam, stating that the culprits were some impostors posing as members of HPC-D, Cachar region.

While condemning the “dastardly terrorist attack”, the HPC-D assured to take up steps in preventing the recurrence of such incidents in future.

The organisation further identified the “mastermind” behind the act as Gideon Lalthomlien Neitham alias Thoma Hmar.

“The HPC-D General Headquarters does not recognise and acknowledge the heinous act of the self-styled HPC-D Cachar Region led by Thoma Hmar,” the HPC-D said in a statement. Thoma is neither a member of HPC-D General HQs nor associated with it, the statement said, adding that he is the existing chairman of Barak Valley Hills Tribes Development Council (BVHTDC), Cachar, Assam.

The HPC-D stated that it has been maintaining a cordial relationship with minorities, especially with the Khasi-Pnar community in Cachar.

“We reiterate our commitment to peace, safety and security of all minority communities within the Hmar areas of Cachar and convey our heartfelt compassion to the residents of Atukhal,” it added.