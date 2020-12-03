Recruiters make higher pay offers to IIT-G students

GUWAHATI: The highest domestic annual package offered by recruiters during the ongoing final placement process at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has seen a jump of almost 35 per cent to Rs 70 lakh from Rs 52 lakh last year.

Four international offers have been already been availed of by the students.

The first phase of the placement process at the institute in north Guwahati started from Tuesday in the virtual mode in the wake of the pandemic.

“Close to 128 companies participated in the campus placement during the first two days. By the end of Wednesday, 486 offers have been made by companies including 133 pre-placement offers (PPOs),” a statement issued here by IIT-G informed on Thursday.

Companies such Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Oracle, Walmart, Bajaj, American Express, Uber, Accenture Japan, MTX, PhonePe, Jaguar, Mercedes, JP Morgan, Amazon, SAP, Cisco, Intel, Axis Bank, Flipkart and many more have participated in the placement process so far.

“The placement team is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring smooth placements for the students of the institute,” the statement said.

This is the first time that the placements at IIT-Guwahati are being held virtually.

“Although the students are not physically present in the campus, the entire placement process is being executed in a similar manner to that of the physical mode done in previous years,” the statement said.