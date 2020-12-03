International Day of PwDs observed in Garo Hills

TURA: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), 2020 was observed in various districts of Garo Hills in functions organized at different venues to mark the occasion.

In West Garo Hills, the occasion was observed at the Gambegre Multi Facility Centre where Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Ram Singh graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The theme for this year is “Building back better: towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post Covid-19 World by, for and with persons with disabilities”.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh highlighted various important Rights and provisions for Persons with Disabilities which is being provided by both the State and Central government in order to assist disabled persons to undertake work of which he is capable and avail gainful employment, besides financial assistance.

Block Development Officer, Gambegre, Community & Rural Development Block (C & RD), Manoranjan Marak, who was the Guest of honour said that every person has the right to live with dignity and therefore, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) also have the equal right to live with dignity in this society. He also informed that various provisions are being provided by the government and urged parents and guardians to avail these opportunities for them and help them to live a better life in future.

District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Tura Hemaritha Sangma informed that in addition to various schemes and assistance to PwDs, the government is also providing scholarship, book grant and uniform to school going disabled students and urged the parents and guardians of PWDs to apply for these scholarships in the office of District Social Welfare for next year. Further, she informed that there is a one-time financial assistance as Unemployment Allowance of Rs. 12, 000/- for disabled students who have passed Class X. Informing that there are very few applicants for the scheme, she urged them to avail this benefit so that it can be of help to them.

In South West Garo Hills, the occasion was observed at Zikzak Multi Facility centre under the theme, ‘Building back better: towards a disability inclusive, accessible and sustainable Covid-19’.

Speaking on the occasion, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna Chitturi said that the administration would ensure that all government schemes pertaining to persons with disabilities (PwDs) reach the beneficiaries without fail.

Chitturi while assuring that all eligible beneficiaries would benefit from the National Disability Pension Scheme, urged the gathering to participate in government programmes and look out for livelihood opportunities. The deputy commissioner later spoke on the need for people to make it a point to make their grievances known to the district administration for speedy redressal.

Earlier a short talk on prevention of disabilities during early childhood was given by Medical & Health Officer, Zikzak PHC, Dr Arundhati Hajong while Supervisor, District Social Welfare, Ampati jakchina Sangma spoke of the Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

The occasion was also observed in North Garo Hills in a function organized by the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority and Election Department at Kantolguri Songma L.P. School premises with the theme “Building back better: Towards an Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable post Covid 19 World by, for and with Persons with Disablities.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest of the day and Additional District Magistrate, Z J Sangma, encouraged the participants to take opportunities of the various schemes provided by the government to the PwDs. He also highlighted the achievements of persons with disabilities in various fields of sports, arts and entertainment.

As part of the propgramme, SVEEP Campaign was also held simultaneously by the Election department where Sangma spoke on the importance of enrolling to the electoral rolls. He urged upon the gathering to use their right to franchise responsibly through conscious and informed voting and avoid voting for gratification which vitiates the election process.