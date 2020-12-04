CM for implementation of PwD policies in letter & spirit

SHILLONG/TURA, Dec 3: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has pushed for implementation of policies for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in letter and spirit even as he informed that the government is focused on creating the right policies to provide to the PwDs access to opportunities for full and equitable participation in all spheres of society.

The chief minister was speaking as the chief guest during the observance of International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2020 thematised on ‘Building Back Better: Toward a Disability-Inclusive, Accessible and Sustainable Post-COVID-19 World’, at the Yojana Bhawan Auditorium here on Thursday.

“The 100-point roster system for four per cent job reservation ensures that every 25th post is availed by a person with disability. The government must play its role not just to clear the policies but also ensure that it is implemented in letter and spirit. Apart from the different schemes that are available for the welfare of PwDs, I think the small aspects of ensuring that policies are implemented in the right way is something that the government needs to do,” the chief minister said.

Conrad also stated that the celebration plays an imperative role in promoting the rights of PwDs.

“As citizens, political leaders, government officials and society as a whole, we need to look back at what good we have done as well as a lot of things that are still needed to do”, Conrad said.

On the other hand, guest of honour, Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla, spoke at length about the various schemes and programmes aimed directly at upliftment, rehabilitation and empowerment of PwDs while also urging them to avail such programmes through the Social Welfare and other allied departments.

On the day, the chief minister unveiled the State Disability Logo and also launched the second edition of the Meghalaya Sign Bank App.

Moreover, two students with disabilities were also felicitated for their outstanding achievements by the chief minister and social welfare minister.

An awareness and promotional video on the Unique Disability ID (UDID) was also released during the function.

Special aid

In an effort to help PwDs, the Meghalaya Government is providing scholarships, book grant and uniforms to students with disabilities.

This was informed by a District Social Welfare official during the observation of the Day in Tura. The official, while informing about the special assistance to such children, exhorted parents and guardians to apply for the scholarships at the District Social Welfare Office next year.

The official also informed that a one-time financial assistance of Rs 12,000 is also being provided as unemployment allowance for students with disability who have passed class 10. The official added that despite the special assistance from the government, only a few had so far applied for the scheme.

He also urged parents of PwDs to avail the same for the benefit of their children.

Meanwhile, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, 2020, was observed in various districts of Garo Hills with functions organised at different venues. In West Garo Hills, the occasion was observed at the Gambegre Multi Facility Centre where West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh enlightened the attendees about the important rights and provisions for PwDs provided by both the state and central governments in order to assist them to undertake work of which they are capable and avail gainful employment, besides financial assistance.

In the programme at the Zikzak Multi Facility centre in South West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner Ramakrishna Chitturi said the administration would ensure that all government schemes for PwDs reach the beneficiaries without fail.

Chitturi, while assuring that all eligible beneficiaries would benefit from the National Disability Pension Scheme, urged the gathering to participate in government programmes and look out for livelihood opportunities.

The deputy commissioner later highlighted the need for people to make the grievances of the PwDs known to the district administration for speedy redressal.

The occasion was also observed in North Garo Hills in a function organised by the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority and Election department at Kantolguri Songma LP School premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional District Magistrate, ZJ Sangma, who was the chief guest on the occasion, echoed the same sentiments and encouraged the participants to avail the opportunities provided by the government in the form of various schemes. He also highlighted the achievements of PwDs in various fields of sports, arts and entertainment.

As part of the programme, SVEEP Campaign was also held simultaneously by the Election department where the additional district magistrate spoke on the importance of enrolling into the electoral rolls.