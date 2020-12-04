KHADC may probe uranium leakage

SHILLONG, Dec 3: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is likely to go for an independent inquiry into the alleged threats posed by uranium effluent tanks at Nongbah Jynrin in South West Khasi Hills District.

KHADC CEM, Titos Chyne made the assertion a day after a KHADC Committee inspected the concrete tanks and observed that the storage of the uranium wastes wastes was potentially dangerous for the residents.

Chyne said that he was awaiting a report from the committee but added that as per media reports the visiting team discovered cracks and radiation leakages from the two-decades-old uranium tanks which were recently repaired.

“This is a very serious issue and we will take up the matter with the state government and Uranium Corporation of India Limited to ensure that this matter ends once and for all,” Chyne said.

“If the government is not doing anything, we will have to think about it as it is a matter of life and death for the people,” he added.

Chyne also stated that the KHADC will write to the state government to expedite the probe into the matter.

It may be mentioned that the state government has asked the Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD), North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and IIT Guwahati to inquire into reports of explosion and high radiation in the area.