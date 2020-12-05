GUWAHATI: Premier Biodiversity conservation organisation, Aaranyak with support from Rhino Recovery Fund of Wildlife Conservation Network has gifted one 4WD vehicle each to Golaghat District Police and Nagaon District Police to add more teeth their sustained and apreciable efforts to check crime against rhino and other wild animals of Kaziranga National Park (NP) in Assam.

About 70-80% areas of the sprawling Kaziranga NP is spread over Golaghat and Nagaon districts of Assam and police forces in both the district have been playing a proactive role in checking rhino poaching in and around the national park that is too a World Heritage Site as recognised by the UNESCO.

In a brief event organized for the occasion to hand over the two 4WD Mahindra Bolero Camper vehicles at Kohora Police Guest House in Kaziranga in presence of Director of KNP, P Shivkumar, Golaghat SP, Pushpraj Singh and Nagaon SP, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip and other police officials, Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, CEO of Aaranyak formally handed over the two vehicles Golaghat SP, Pushpraj Singh and Koliabor (in Nagaon district) SDPO, Mrinmoy Das.

Dr. Talukdar appreciated the proactive role Assam Police officials are playing to check rhino poaching and other wildlife crimes and encouraged police forces of Golaghat and Nagaon districts to tackle wildlife criminals as effectively as possible to provide safeguard to Assam’s pride – the greater one horned rhino.

Aaranyak had earlier provided six motorbikes to Golaghat District Police to complement their efforts to check wildlife crime in the district. The green brigade in association with International Rhino Foundation earlier provided four 4WD vehicles to Kaziranga National Park during 2019-2020 to enhance conservation and monitoring of rhino and other wild animals by KNP authorities in and around Kaziranga NP.

In August 2020, Aaranyak in association with the International Rhino Foundation gifted one 4WD Mahindra Bolero Camper to Karbi Anglong District Police to speed up their efforts to check activities of wildlife criminals in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Golaghat SP, Mr. Pushpraj Singh has appreciated the gesture of Aaranyak and thanked Aaranyak for the support. Nagaon SP Mr. Gaurav Abhijit Dilip also express his gratitude to Aaranyak for partnering with Rhino Rescue Fund of WCN to offer the vehicle to Nagaon District Police. Both the police officials reiterated the commitment of Assam Police to check rhino poaching and other wildlife crime in and around Kaziranga NP.

The Wildlife Conservation Network (WCN) in based in USA and WCM creates WILDLIFE FUNDS when it sees a need and an opportunity to protect threatened wildlife across a larger landscape. By providing specific, short-term funding to projects from institutions big and small. The organisation harnesses the power of multiple organizations working to save a species throughout its entire habitat. 100% of donations to WCN’S Wildlife Funds go directly to the field, with zero overhead.

In this event Sub divisional police officers of Bokakhat and Kaliabor were also present besides senior journalist of Kaziranga, Swapan Nath. From Aaranyak Dr. Firoz Ahmed , head of Tiger Research and Conservation Division, Md. Arif Hussain Manager of Rhino Research and Conservation Division, Manas Bhattacharya Manager of Legal and Advocacy Division and were present.