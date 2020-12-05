Pressure groups vent ire against Centre over ILP demand

NONGPOH: Pressure groups comprising KSU, FKJGP, HNYF and RBYF while intensifying their agitation demanding immediate implementation of ILP in MEghalaya, inclusion of Khasi Language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and protesting slow progress of setting up of entry and exit points as well as implementation of CAA, burnt effigies of PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, NDA Government at Nongpoh on Saturday.