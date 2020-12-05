Pressure groups vent ire against Centre over ILP demand

MEGHALAYANews Alert
By From Our Correspondent

NONGPOH: Pressure groups comprising KSU, FKJGP, HNYF and RBYF while intensifying their agitation demanding immediate implementation of ILP in MEghalaya, inclusion of Khasi Language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and  protesting  slow progress of   setting up of entry and exit points as well as implementation of  CAA,  burnt effigies of PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, NDA Government at Nongpoh on Saturday.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.