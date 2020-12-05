Exploring all angles before filing plaint: State BJP

SHILLONG, Dec 4: Just days after the Meghalaya Lokayukta denied receiving any complaint from the state BJP on irregularities in the GHADC, the latter has stated it is exploring all angles before officially filing a complaint with the anti-graft body.

Sources from the BJP said that they plan to file the complaint in someone’s name and not in the party’s name.

It was also informed that the saffron party is exploring all angles before officially filing a complaint with the anti-graft body since the matter here is about central funds, which may not come under the ambit of the Lokayukta.

Earlier, the party had claimed of moving the Lokayukta over alleged corruption worth several hundred crores of rupees in the GHADC.