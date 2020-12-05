Govt lacks zeal to go for ILP: Ardent

MEGHALAYA
By By Our Reporter
Former Nongkrem MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit File Photo

SHILLONG, Dec 4: Former Nongkrem MLA Ardent Basaiawmoit today stated that the state government lacks the will to implement ILP or else they would have do so without asking the Centre.
He pointed out that the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 clearly state that it will be lawful for the state government to prescribe, and from time to time alter, by notification in the [Official Gazette], “The Inner Line” in each or any of the districts.

