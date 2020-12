SHILLONG: With detection 97 new COVID19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in Meghalaya has gone up to 654. There was no report any death due to COVID19 in the state in the last 24 hours.

The state has reported recovery of 73 more persons during the last 24 hours and with that number of persons who have recovered from COVID19 in the state so far has gone up to 11392.