All households in EGH to have water supply connection by 2023’  

TURA: East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe on Monday said that the launching of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the district would bring a solution to the problems being faced by rural households in terms of drinking water supply and every household would be provided with functional household tap connection by 2023.

Tembe informed this during the inauguration of the One-day Training-cum-Orientation Program to District Level Functionaries of DWSM on Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at Vocational Training Centre of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary in Williamnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the DWSM lamented that despite Meghalaya being the rainiest in the world, there is scarcity of quality drinking water even in the rural areas. However, he informed that with the launching of the mission, the problems being faced by the people would be well looked after.

Implementation Support Agency (ISA) Coordinator, Amika K War while delivering the keynote address informed that the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on the 73rd Independence Day of India with a holistic approach which focuses on safe drinking water supply service delivery of 55 LPCD at household level throughout the year. Saying that there would be comprehensive introduction to Meghalaya under the mission, she also urged the stake-holders to work hand-in-hand for the successful implementation of JJM in the state.

The day-long training session included the presentations like the Introduction of Jal Jeevan Mission-roles of the District Coordinator, Presentation on Action Plan, Presentation on Quantity, Quality of Drinking Water Supply and Sustainability of Resources and System, etc. by the various resource persons.