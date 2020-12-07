Mandal Wari Fish Sanctuary in WGH to help Mahseer to thrive  

Speaking during the brief function organized for the purpose by the Fishery Department, Thomas lauded the efforts of the concerned department for transforming this stretch of the Ganol river into a Fish Sanctuary to protect and preserve various kinds of locally available fish in the region. Thomas pointed out that preserving fishes in running water is unique which should be made popular to attract tourist and promote eco-tourism in the area as well as generate revenue.

Informing that there are about six varieties of Mahseer found in the region which are unable to thrive due to over fishing, Thomas said that with the help of the fish sanctuary both the water body and its aquatic species would be protected. Thomas also expressed hope that since the area is already a popular picnic spot frequented by many, other development activities with the help of Tourism department along with other line department would be implemented for the benefit of the people. He however, urged everyone to keep the place clean and conserve the fishes as well.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh who also attended the programme said that there are about 159 species of fish spread on the water bodies in Meghalaya which, if not preserved will tend to become extinct in future. He said that for this reason, the Government has taken the initiative to encourage people to conserve more fish sanctuaries in the region, adding that the intervention will help to increase the production of indigenous fishes of the region and promote fish culture in the area. Ram Singh also cautioned the people to avoid the use of illegal and destructive methods of fishing and also to avoid washing clothes and utensils with soap in the river so that fishes can breed in the natural habitat and multiply.

Superintendent of Fisheries, Rozer B R Marak informed that the Mandal Wari Fish Sanctuary was established under the Scheme Blue Revolution 2016-2017 which was launched in 2018 focusing on preserving the endangered species of fish in the rivers of the region and also to enhance fish production as well as to increase income. He also informed that financial assistance was sanctioned for the said fish sanctuary adding that local people of the area will look after and maintain the fish sanctuary by collecting nominal fee from the visitors.