EJH cricket association gets MCA affiliation

SHILLONG, Dec 6: East Jaintia Hills District Cricket Association became the 11th district association to be included as a full affiliated member of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA), during the Annual General Body meeting of the Association on Saturday. Various coaches, junior video analyst and scorer passing the National Cricket Academy certificate courses in the last one year were also felicitated on the day. They included Leonard Wankhar, Neetesh Sharma, Sudesh Pradhan, Synrapsing Riahtam and Moisten Ch Marak as ‘Level 1’ coaches, Donboklang R Lyngdoh, Salmitmat D Marak, Nishan Singh Nahar and Meinam Amit Singh as video analysts, and Evert Nelson Mawlong as BCCI Manual Scorer. Honorary Secretary of MCA Gideon Kharkongor presented the Activity Report for 2019-20, while Dhrubajyoti Thakuria presented the Financial Report. Meanwhile, it was also informed that the grassroots coaching camp ‘Catch em Young’ is being organised in all districts. The MCA has signed agreements with land owners at Nongkrah (Nongpoh) under RBDCA, Mawten (Mawkyrwat) under SWKHDCA and Mawiawet (Nongstoin) under WKHDCA for development of cricket grounds.