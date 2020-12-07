Sports Snippets

NBA: Teams that break virus protocols may lose games, picks

FLORIDA, Dec 6: NBA teams that do not comply with league rules designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus this season could face major penalties such as forfeiting games or draft picks, the league told its franchises. The league also said that it and the National Basketball Players Association will discuss players, coaches and other staff “being required to receive a coronavirus vaccine” when it becomes available, strongly urged teams to encourage players and personnel to get flu shots, and said that effective immediately Tier 1 and Tier 2 personnel, which means players, coaches and some essential staff, must avoid bars, lounges, clubs even if food is served, most live entertainment or gaming venues, public gyms, spas and pool areas. Those rules apply both when teams are at home and when they are on the road, the NBA said. Preseason games start Friday and the regular season begins Dec 22. (AP)

‘Rodchenkov Act’ showcases the importance of fighting doping

WASHINGTON, Dec 6: The so-called Rodchenkov Act aimed at combating doping in sports, which was signed into law by US President Donald Trump will allow Washington to combat global doping in sports through US courts. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) expressed concerns in November over the efficacy of the bill after it passed the US Senate. WADA said that it supports governments that use their “legislative powers” to protect athletes, although warned of the “unintended consequences” that may result from pushing doping cases through the US courts. The act is named after the former head of Russia’s national anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov, who became a key informant for WADA on the alleged state-run doping program in Russia. (SPUTNIK)

World Athletics Awards for Mondo Duplantis, Yulimar Rojas

Monaco, Dec 6: World record-breakers Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela have been named the male and female World Athletes of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2020, a ceremony held virtually on Saturday (5). Duplantis broke the world record in the pole vault twice, topping 6.17m and 6.18m on back-to-back weekends in February just a few weeks before the global coronavirus pandemic ground the sporting world to a halt. When competition finally resumed, Duplantis capped his season and produced the highest outdoor vault of all time (6.15m) and finished the year undefeated in 16 competitions. Duplantis, who celebrated his 21st birthday last month, is the youngest athlete ever named World Athlete of the Year. “It was a really strange season, for me and everybody, but I was able to put it together and get some pretty good results,” said Duplantis, who received the Rising Star Award in 2018. (UNI)