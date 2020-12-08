KSU to organise agitation on Dec 17

SHILLONG/NONGSTOIN, Dec 7: In keeping with its demand for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Monday retorted to the delay in the fulfilment of its demands, stating that the union and other pressure groups will agitate in Shillong on December 17.

Speaking at a programme to mark the 26th death anniversary of former KSU president, Bull N Lyngdoh, KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar, said the union members and the youths should gear up to intensify the agitations in 2021 if the state government delays in implementing ILP and setting up the entry and exit point. “The Government of India has to honour the voice of the 60 MLAs which is to implement the ILP in the state,” he said.

In West Khasi Hills, pressure groups comprising KSU, FKJGP and HNYF on Monday torched effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and NDA Government as part of their agitation demanding immediate implementation of ILP, inclusion of Khasi Language in the Eight Schedule and expedition of progress of entry and exit points.

A gathering was held at Nongstoin, near the office of the KSU, which was attended by members from KSU, FKJGP and HNYF.

Speaking at the gathering prior to burning the effigies, KSU leader John Fisher Nongsiang, said the agitation will be carried out across the district and the state until the central government decides to accede to their demands.

KSU leader James Hitler Mawphniang warned that if the Centre does not listen, the pressure groups will implement their own ILP.