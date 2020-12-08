Cabinet passes law to curb entry of migrant workers

SHILLONG, Dec 7: The state Cabinet today approved the draft rules of the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Rule 2020 aiming to regulate unbridled entry of migrant labourers.

Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Labour, Prestone Tynsong told reporters that once the rules are in place, implementation for registration of labourers will immediately take off making it mandatory for the migrant workers to obtain registration card prior to engaging themselves in any manner of work in the state.

As per the draft rules every migrant worker shall have to register himself/herself and obtain a separate registration card as issued under the provisions of this Act and rules made under it.

The Act, which was passed by the legislature earlier this year, also stipulates that “it shall be the duty of every person, employing or engaging any migrant worker in any manner whatsoever to ensure the registration of such migrant worker failing which, the owner of any such establishment shall be liable to a fine which may extend to five thousand rupees.”

Under the Act, any migrant worker, if found working in the state in violation shall be imposed with a fine which may extend to five hundred rupees.

According to the Act, where the Registering Officer registers the worker, he shall issue to the migrant worker, a registration card with the necessary particulars of the worker in the form as may be prescribed provided that, the registration card shall remain valid for a period of 179 days since the date of issue.

As per the Act, the Registering Officer shall maintain a register showing the particulars of the migrant worker viz., local address, contact details, name and address of the owner of the establishment, if any, Aadhaar/Election Photo Identity Card, permanent address and contact details of next of kin and such other details as may be prescribed.

The Act also stated that it shall be the duty of owner of any establishment, employing or engaging migrant worker to ensure the safety and security of the migrant worker during the currency of the employment, adding it shall also be the duty of the owner of any establishment to report any incident threatening the safety and security of the migrant worker to the jurisdictional police station and local authority.

The Act will become operative once the Governor’s approval is obtained.