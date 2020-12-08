NE states, UP, Bihar top in management of COVID-19

Mumbai, Dec 7: Northeastern states and the Bimaru leaders Uttar Pradesh and Bihar top the list of states that have better managed or controlled the pandemic, while larger states like Maharashtra and Rajasthan and Himachal are at the bottom, says a report.

According to an analysis of the monthly infection numbers between April and November by SBI Research, estimated number of cases is 99.29 lakh which is 4.66 lakh higher than the actual confirmed cases of 94.63 lakh, indicating that we have done a fairly good job on controlling the virus.

The state’s ranking is based on the performance on pandemic management, macro parameters (fiscal parameters and retail price inflation) and their performance on the various central schemes.

For assessing the pandemic management, primarily four indicators — the gap between the actual number of caseloads and the estimated cases based, and the possible number of under-reporting, recovery rate and death rate — were used.

The results show that the northeast tops the list followed by Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, while Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Himachal are at the bottom.

Secondly, for macro indicators, deviation of GST collection from the state budget estimates, market borrowings and retail inflation are used wherein too the North East, Himachal and MP are at the top, and Bihar, Andhra and Bengal are at the bottom.

Thirdly, on performance of the central schemes, state-wise performance is taken for five schemes, the one nation one card, PM Svanidhi, PM Samman, ECLGS and PMAY and in their implementation UP, Gujarat and Maharashtra lead, while Goa, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh are at the bottom. (PTI)