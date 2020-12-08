NESO to observe ‘Black Day’ on Dec 11 to protest against CAA

GUWAHATI: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) will observe December 11 as a “Black Day” across the seven Northeast states by displaying black flags and black banners at important locations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NESO chairman Samuel B. Jyrwa recalled that “despite the relentless opposition of the indigenous people of the Northeast against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, the government of India did not pay heed and finally passed the draconian law known as Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, in the Rajya Sabha on December 11, 2019”

“NESO has (therefore) declared that December 11 will always be remembered as a Black Day for the whole of the Northeast. So, in continuation of this observation of this Black Day, NESO has decided that there will be a display of black flags and black banners in all important places of the seven states,” the statement said.

“This observation is to give a message to the government of India that we are against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA), and also at the same time, to remind our people of yet another political injustice that the government of India perpetrated on the indigenous people of the Northeast,” it said.

“So NESO, calls upon the people of the Northeast to support this observation (Black Day) and at the same time to keep on fighting for the just cause of our God given right,” the statement by the NESO chairman added.

NESO comprises the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).