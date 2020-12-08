NGEA blames Conrad for salary crisis

TURA: Employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) under the banner of the Non Gazetted Employees Association (NGEA) have blamed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his government for failing to address the pending salary crisis in the council.

In a statement issued to the media, the NGEA claimed that over 50 crores of rupees for different departments like Forest, Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) and Transport was due to the GHADC but that the government was delaying its release for some reasons.

It may be mentioned that the salary of the employees have been pending for over 32 months now and a contempt case filed by the NGEA is pending in the Meghalaya HC.

The association informed that when its leaders approached the GHADC Secretary, the matter was taken up with the concerned departments but the issue of pending salaries continues to be unresolved till date despite the gravity of the situation.