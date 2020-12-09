MCCL employees begin indefinite hunger strike

SHILLONG, Dec 8: Irked at the apathy of the government in releasing the staff salaries and revamping the functioning of the MCCL, the Mawmluh Cherra Cement Employees Union sat on an indefinite hunger strike starting Tuesday.

The Union has demanded the release of 15 months’ salary (five months — November, 2015, to March, 2016 — and 10 months from February, 2020, till date), seven years’ overtime with effect from 2013 till date, arrears of pay revision with effect from April, 2018, till date, besides medical reimbursement and other welfare activities.

President of the Union Shanlang Diengdoh informed that the drastic step of going on such a strike is to make the government listen to the pleas of the union.

Asked, Diengdoh informed that Rs 20 crore is the pending amount of salaries.

Another one of their demands is that the status quo remain unchanged wherein even in the face of reformation, the Union’s identity should be recognised.

Union general secretary Pynshkem Lyngdoh said that a number of agitations were held not only pressing for salaries but for the future of the cement plant. “If the plant functions well, we will get our salaries which will then strengthen the financial position”, the general secretary of the union said.