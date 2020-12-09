Public health comes first: Renikton on uranium mining

SHILLONG, Dec 8: Mawkyrwat MLA Renikton L Tongkhar has asserted that uranium mining will usher in development in South West Khasi Hills, but briskly maintained a firm stance in reaffirming that the public’s health concerns cannot be compromised over such prosperity.

Tongkhar’s statement comes as the state bides its time waiting for reports from different agencies including AMD, NEHU and IIT-Guwahati on the reported explosion in a uranium effluent tank and high radioactivity at Nongbah Jynrin in the district. “If we look at the developmental aspect, plenty of development would come to the district, but we cannot compromise with the health of the people,” Tongkhar, who is also a Cabinet Minister, said.

Asserting that there is much more to understand about the safety aspects, the MLA said that the government would first have to take everybody on board before thinking about stating uranium mining in the area. “People should be convinced that uranium mining is 100 per cent safe. And as of now, it is clear that people are averse to the idea,” he said, while adding that if the public does not want it, there is no point in continuing the activity.

Recalling that HSPDP leader Hoping Stone Lyngdoh, throughout his life, opposed the idea of uranium mining in Meghalaya, Tongkhar said that the party would continue to follow his approach.

As per information, the radiation is high not only in the area near uranium tanks but throughout Nongbah Jynrin and even nearby rivers, he said.

Earlier, several pressure groups, political parties and environmentalists had expressed concern over the reported explosion and high radiation in the area following which the government decided to engage expert agencies to examine the matter.