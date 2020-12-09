Nolan blasts Warner Bros over plan to release movies

In a stinging critique of Warner Bros over the plan to release to its films both theatrically and on HBO Max, filmmaker Christopher Nolan said the studio’s decision is motivated by its quest to save the “fledgling streaming service”.

Last week, Warner Bros had announced that it will be releasing its entire slate of films for the year 2021 both theatrically and on HBO Max.

Among the films that are set to be available both theatrically and on HBO Max are big-budget tentpoles such as Denis Villeneuve”s “Dune”, “The Suicide Squad”, monster movie “Godzilla vs Kong”, and Keanu Reeves-starrer “The Matrix 4”. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nolan said he is in “disbelief” over the studio’s decision. “Oh, I mean, disbelief.

Especially the way in which they did. There’s such controversy around it, because they didn’t tell anyone. In 2021, they’ve got some of the top filmmakers in the world, they’ve got some of the biggest stars in the world who worked for years in some cases on these projects very close to their hearts that are meant to be big-screen experiences.

“They’re meant to be out there for the widest possible audiences… And now they’re being used as a loss-leader for the streaming service — for the fledgling streaming service — without any consultation,” Nolan said. The 50-year-old filmmaker called the Warner Bros’ plan a “real bait and switch”.

“It’s sort of not how you treat filmmakers and stars and people who, these guys have given a lot for these projects. They deserved to be consulted and spoken to about what was going to happen to their work,” he added.

Nolan has a long-standing partnership with Warner Bros, dating back to 2002 when he released his third directorial “Insomnia” with the studios. (PTI)