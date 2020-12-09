Kriti Sanon tests COVID positive

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has reportedly tested Covid- 19 positive. However, Kriti is yet to confirm or deny this update about her health.

Kriti was in Chandigarh shooting with Rajkummar Rao for an upcoming film till last week, according to a report in filmfare.com. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared a photo of the actress on his verified Instagram account with “Covid +” written on it.

Bhayani wrote: “Call it bad luck inspite of taking all safety measures. She recently returned from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for an upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao. She even told us that she would not remove her mask even for a second. #kritisanon.” (IANS)