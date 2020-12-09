Pak squad allowed to leave isolation, barring one player

AUCKLAND, Dec 8: Pakistan’s cricket squad has been given permission to leave managed isolation in Christchurch by the New Zealand health ministry but one of their positive cases will remain behind as they continue to recover.

A total of 52 Pakistan members have been granted the approval to end their managed isolation stint on Tuesday.

Another man, who repeatedly tested negative, will also be released from the Auckland quarantine facility on Tuesday.

He was placed there on arrival in New Zealand because he was displaying symptoms.

The 54th member of the group will remain in the quarantine facility until he fully recovers from COVID-19.

“52 members of the squad will be released from the MIQ facilities in Christchurch today. One case will remain in the Christchurch quarantine facility until fully recovered.

“One person repeatedly tested negative and is being released from the Auckland quarantine facility today, where they had been transferred on arrival as a precaution,” New Zealand’s health ministry said in a statement.

New Zealand Cricket on Monday had revealed that the bulk of the squad had returned negative COVID-19 swabs at their day 12 tests.

The Pakistan cricket squad, comprising support staff, arrived in New Zealand on November 24 for three T20Is and two-Test series against the Black Caps, which starts on December 18.

10 members of the touring side had tested positive to COVID-19.

The visitors had their training privileges taken away and subsequently not restored despite repeated requests, and all that has affected the players’ mental and physical health, said Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-haq. (IANS)