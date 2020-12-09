Students in WGH move DC over anomalies in NEHU results

TURA, Dec 8: The Tura Government College Students’ Union (TGCSU) has moved West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, seeking the latter’s intervention into the anomalies in the recently declared results of NEHU UG final semester examinations.

Expressing discontent over the results, the union members alleged that some students despite appearing for the examinations were declared absent while others were dissatisfied with the allocation of marks, taking into account their performance.

The union urged the DC to immediately take up the matter with NEHU and ensure reevaluation of their marks at the earliest.