Centre offers written assurance on continuing MSP, other amendments

New Delhi, Dec 9: As thousands of farmers continue to protest at various borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of three new farm laws, the government on Wednesday proposed to give a “written assurance” that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for procurement will continue.

However, the farmers’ unions rejected the proposal and said they would intensify their agitation until the government accepts their demand for a complete repeal of the three laws.

The government also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system.

In a draft proposal sent to 13 agitating farmer unions, the government also said it is ready to provide all necessary clarifications on their concerns about the new farm laws enacted in September, but it did not mention anything about the main demand of protesting farmers for the repeal of the laws.

At a press conference later in the day, farmer leaders said there was nothing new in the government proposal and they will continue their protest. Separately, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a post-Cabinet media briefing that the government is sensitive to the concerns of farmers as he expressed hope that ongoing deliberations with them, which he termed a “work in progress”, over the three agriculture-related laws will yield some results soon.

He said the government has held several rounds of talks with the farmers agitating against the three legislations and is keen to resolve their issues.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Tuesday night’s meeting with 13 union leaders had said the government would send a draft proposal on key issues raised by the farmers regarding the three farm laws, even though the meeting had failed to break the ice with farm union leaders who are insisting for repealing these laws.

The sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, has also been cancelled. In the proposal, sent by Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal, the government said is ready to consider with an open heart the objections which farmers have on the new farm laws. (PTI)