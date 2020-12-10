Four injured in grenade attack

Srinagar, Dec 9: Four civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said. The attack took place at Singhpora in Pattan area of the district, they said. The militants lobbed the grenade towards a vehicle of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) this morning but it missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, resulting in injuries to four civilians, a police official said. (PTI)