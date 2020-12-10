Ronaldo scores 2, as Juve beat Barca 3-0

BARCELONA, Dec 9: Cristiano Ronaldo got the better of Lionel Messi by scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona, dealing the Spanish side its first home defeat in the Champions League in seven years.

Ronaldo on Tuesday converted spot kicks for Juventus’ 13th-minute opener and a third goal early in the second half after US midfielder Weston McKennie doubled the advantage in the 20th.

Messi and Ronaldo briefly embraced with one arm behind each other’s back and exchanged a few words before kickoff at a Camp Nou that remains empty because of coronavirus restrictions.

But only Ronaldo enjoyed the revival of their longstanding rivalry that enthralled fans for almost a decade when he played at Real Madrid before leaving for Italy in 2018.

Twice Ronaldo celebrated with his trademark leap, twist, and thrust of both arms downwards as he roared out his goals. While Ronaldo benefited from errors by Barcelona’s defense, Messi was left to carry the workload for the frustrated hosts. The Argentina star was unable to beat Gianluigi Buffon on his five strikes between the posts.

Juventus clinched first place in Group G on goal difference with the two sides finishing level on 15 points. Both teams had already qualified for the knockout round prior to the match. Barcelona’s record of 38 home games without a loss in Europe’s top-tier tournament began in September 2013. (AP)