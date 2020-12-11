25K health workers listed for first shots

SHILLONG, Dec 10: The Meghalaya government has identified some 25,000 health workers in the state to be vaccinated in the first phase after the wait for a universal vaccine against COVID-19 ends.

Several Indian pharmaceutical companies are working on developing or manufacturing at least eight anti-COVID-19 formulations as the world’s largest producer of vaccines prepares for a massive response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner and Secretary, Health, Sampath Kumar said that the number of health workers to be vaccinated could be increased to 30,000 from the 25,000 who have been listed.

“We are prepared for the vaccination as and when it comes,” he said while updating on the state’s preparedness on Thursday.

The first list of health workers for the vaccination includes ASHA (accredited social health activist) and Anganwadi workers in the field as well as the sanitary workers managing COVID-19 hospitals.

The government also has plans to vaccinate private practitioners in the first phase while police personnel of the state will be given the shots during the second phase of vaccination.

Asked if the Centre had communicated on the availability of vaccines, Kumar said five vaccines were in the final stage of trials and would hopefully be available at the earliest.

“We have constituted the State Steering Committee to oversee the vaccination drive in Meghalaya in view of the anticipated early rollout of COVID-19 vaccines,” he added.

Chief Secretary MS Rao will be the chairperson of this committee that will also ensure minimal disruption of routine healthcare services including immunisation.

The government has also constituted the State Task Force with the Health commissioner and secretary as the chairperson to ensure coordination among all line departments, mobilisation of resources and follow-up of related activities in the state.