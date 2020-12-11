Hek asks HNLC to shun violence for peace talks

SHILLONG, Dec 10: Cabinet Minister AL Hek, who had offered to broker peace between the government and the banned HNLC, is not willing to go back on his word despite the outfit claiming to have exploded a bomb at a meat shop in Soo Kilo in East Jaintia Hills recently.

Asked if he was upset over the recent blast in East Jaintia Hills, Hek said he wants everyone to be in the mainstream for peace in the state and asked the outfit to shun violence to give peace a chance.

“If our children do something wrong at home, it does not mean that we will throw them out of the house,” Hek said.

According to Hek, the Centre is quite keen on holding peace talks with HNLC and the state government has been asked to submit more details.

“I have asked for necessary papers from the Political department and once the COVID situation improves, we will submit the papers and something positive will come out,” Hek told reporters.

He asked the HNLC to come to the mainstream while assuring all assistance from the state government.