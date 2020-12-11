GHADC employees to be paid one month dues

TURA: Employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) are to receive one month of their pending salaries, informed Dr Vijay Kumar D, the Administrator of the council.

The pending salary of the staff being released are the dues for the month of July 2018.

The release of the one month salary is expected to generate much unhappiness among the employees who are still to be paid for 29 other months.

To make matters worse, the employees will be paid the pre-revised salary and not the latest financial package they have been demanding.

The accounts section of the council has been asked to prepare and submit all financial related matters on or before the 16th of this month.

Meanwhile, it is not known whether the employees will be provided with more months of their pending salaries before the Christmas festival takes off by the fourth week of December.

Earlier, reports had circulated that the employees would be paid three months pending dues, but those reports have been termed false.

The council needs several crores to pay hundreds of their workers and with each month that skips a salary payment results in the dues accumulating to a staggering figure.