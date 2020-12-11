State aims to be among top ten states in country in next ten years

TURA: The State of Meghalaya is aiming to become one of the top ten states in the country in the next ten years by achieving maximum per capita GDP and maximum sustainable development goals, Commissioner of Divisions, Garo Hills Region and Commissioner and Secretary, Planning, Finance etc, Dr D Vijay Kumar has informed while highlighting the Meghalaya State Mission in a meeting.

In order to achieve the target of the Meghalaya State Vision, a meeting with all deputy commissioners and officers of line departments of Garo Hills was convened on Thursday night by Dr Kumar at the Circuit House in Tura.

During the meeting, Dr Kumar informed that the demographic structure reflects that the population of the State of Meghalaya comprises of 65 per cent of people under the age group of 35 years who belong to the youth group and therefore, the youth of the State are the Key Stakeholders in supporting the State Government to achieve the State’s Vision.

He said that the Meghalaya State Youth Policy needs to be implemented by several Government departments that have cross cutting agendas for Youth Development of the State to engage, empower and rejuvenate the youth of the state in order to achieve their full potential to spearhead the responsibility of making the State and Nation better. For this, he said that the Sports and Youth Affairs Department shall be the Nodal Department to coordinate all efforts with other departments.

Stating that early experience and first learning deeply affect the physical, cognitive and emotional development of a child, Dr Vijay Kumar informed that the Meghalaya Youth Policy is optimising the early years of children’s lives as the best investment and is including children from 5 to 29 years of age in the youth policy.



