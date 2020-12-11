Meghalaya Nuggets

Villages de-contained

SHILLONG, Dec 10: The East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner has de-contained villages as no cases of African Swine Fever were reported in the last 45 days. According to the directive, villages that have been de-contained are Mawlai Mawdatbaki, Mawshbuit Nongrim, Mawshbuit Nongkhlaw, Laitkor Rngi, Dongshingiar, Thangshalai, Umiew Pomlakrai, Nongkseh Syllei Block-3, Wahkdait, Pynursla, Laitmynsaw, Umtyllun, Mawsynram, Mawshun, Pynursla, Nohron, Mawkynrew, Langkyrdem, Pynursla, Baniun, Shilliang Donki Stand, Sohiong, Nongshilliang Mawshbuit, Kyllang Jasap, Krang Nonglum and Iewmawiong (Laitlyngkot). “However, in order to prevent the further spread of ASF, the incumbent villages must still follow bio-containment, bio-security and preventive measures as laid down earlier,” the directive said.

Online essay competition

SHILLONG, Dec 10: Legal Care and Support Centre, Department of Law, NEHU, in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA), will organise an online essay competition for students pursuing five-year integrated law course or three-year LLB course or LLM course or PhD in law from any UGC-recognised educational institution located in the North East. “Participants can write essay on any one of the topics, viz., Right to privacy in the digital era, Virtual proceedings in pandemic circumstances, Can COVID-19 be a catalyst for modernization in litigation? and The Justice delivery system in the wake of COVID-19,” the statement said. The essays can be submitted to [email protected] and the last date for submission is January 5.

Training on JJM in WKH

NONGSTOIN, Dec 10: A single-day training-cum-orientation programme on Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was organised for the district-level functionaries of District Water & Sanitation Mission (DWSM), West Khasi Hills, on Thursday. The programme was organised by the State Mission Director, JJM, at the office chamber of Superintending Engineer, PHE, Western Circle, Nongstoin. Amika K War, Coordinator for ISAs, SPMU-JJM, PHE department, conducted the training.