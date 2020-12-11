Free check-ups mark Health Mela in SWGH

TURA, Dec 10: The Office of the District Medical & Health Officer, South West Garo Hills, organised a two-day Health Mela 2020, and conducted free medical check-ups.

The mela was thematised on ‘Safeguarding ourselves from COVID-19’ and was organised at Bangre Village Playground, Rangsakona. During the mela, hundreds of locals availed free medical check-up conducted by a team of specialist doctors from the district.

An award ceremony was also held where Zikzak PHC bagged the Best PHC (2019-2020) award, while Gopinathkilla Sub-Centre secured the Best Sub-Centre award.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest during the closing ceremony, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi, exhorted people to immunise their children and also seek timely medical help.