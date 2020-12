TURA: A 15-year-old from Gasuapara in South Garo Hills on Friday sustained injuries after being electrocuted and falling from a betel nut tree.

According to police, Nagar R Marak (15), son of Harin M Sangma of village Rangmai, under Gasuapara PS had climbed a betel nut tree before being electrocuted and falling to the ground. The minor was soon brought to the Tura Civil Hospital for treatment of his injuries.