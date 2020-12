SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported one more death due to COVID19 in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the state up to 124 while 59 new COVID19 positive cases were detected in the state during the same period.

The number of COVID19 positive cases in the state now stands at 594 while number of recovered patients has gone up to 11927 with recovery of 44 more persons during the last 24 hours.