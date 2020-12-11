Rynjah market road to be completed by Christmas

SHILLONG, Dec 10: The road at Rynjah market will be completed before Christmas, assured PWD engineers during an inspection of the road on Thursday, in the presence of former Nongthymmai MLA and UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh.

Speaking to reporters, Mawthoh said there are many commuters from Umpling, Mawlynrei and other adjoining areas, who use the Rynjah market road, and the completion of blacktopping work will be a present for them. He informed that the work was stalled due to the pandemic.

“The blacktopping of the Rynjah market road will be completed before Christmas. It will be a Christmas present for the people”, he said.

He also informed that the construction of the Umpling Bridge linking Rynjah will be completed before the rainy season.