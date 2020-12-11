Centre cancels two MBBS seats for Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Dec 10: The central government has cancelled two medical seats for Meghalaya from the central pool for the MBBS studies.

Sources from the Meghalaya Government informed that the Centre has allotted 50 seats under the state’s quota for the MBBS studies. In a letter to the state government, the Centre informed that the two seats for Meghalaya at Palamu Medical College in Jharkhand have been cancelled.

The two students, who were allotted admissions in the college under the Garo category, are now left in a limbo after the abrupt cancellation.