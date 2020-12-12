Conrad tests positive for COVID-19, Guv negative

SHILLONG, Dec 11: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma has tested positive for COVID-19.

The chief minister revealed this in a tweet.

“I am under home isolation and experiencing mild symptoms. I request all those who came in contact with me in the past 5 days to kindly keep a watch on their health and if necessary get tested. Stay safe,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Governor Satya Pal Malik, who had come in contact with the chief minister, tested negative for COVID-19.

The Governor got himself tested on Friday along with his secretary and four other personal staff after the chief minister revealed that he had tested positive. The Governor’s staff have also tested negative.

The chief minister had met the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to discuss the ILP and the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Earlier, Health Minister AL Hek said that the chief minister was feeling feverish since yesterday and he was tested positive through True Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (TruNAAT).

“He has mild symptoms but he is stable,” Hek said.

When asked about the high-risk contacts, Hek said that everyone has to be tested and the CMO and the Secretariat will be disinfected. He also said that contact tracing had begun.

Hek also advised the Cabinet ministers to go for testing and quarantine themselves since the chief minister had convened a cabinet meeting earlier this week.