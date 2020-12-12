NESO’s Black Day call marks one year of CAA

SHILLONG/TURA, Dec 11: In a strong message to the Centre that opposition to the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will continue in the Northeastern region, including Meghalaya, student bodies and pressure groups under North East Students’ Organization (NESO) observed a Black Day across the region.

The Centre had on this day, last year, passed the controversial bill in the Rajya Sabha despite stiff opposition and violent protests from all across the North East and beyond. The violent protests resulted in subsequent police action leading to loss of lives in the region.

In Shillong, the KSU, a constituent of NESO, displayed black flags and banners at prime locations.

KSU president Lambokstar Marngar recalled that NESO had decided last year to observe December 11 as “Black Day” in protest against the Centre’s indifference towards the voice and sentiments of the people of the North East.

He said that the indigenous communities of the North East need a mechanism to check and control influx into the region but the central government had implement an Act which will propel influx in the region.

The KSU president made it clear that they will continue their democratic movement against the CAA.

“The KSU will move ahead with the agitations. We want the Centre to implement Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya. We reject CAA and want ILP,” he added.

On the demand for the ILP, he reminded that the state government had passed a resolution last year and the central government had made it clear that it was examining the resolution.

“We want all the sixty legislators of the state to pursue the matter aggressively and fulfill the demand of the people,” he said.

On Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act, Marngar said MRSSA is not a bill but has been an Act since 2016 and the incumbent government had made amendments to strengthen it.

“It is still under examination of the Governor and the stand of the KSU is that it is the duty of the government to exercise this MRSSA and speed up the construction of all the proposed entry and exit points in the state,” he said.

“We will wait and watch. The entry and exit point at Umling is only one check gate which is not enough. The state government should erect check gates in all the 18 locations,” he added.

In Garo Hills, the Black Day was observed in several places by the GSU. Members of the union organised a rally from the GSU Office to the South West Garo Hills DC’s Office as a mark of protest against the forceful act of the Centre.

The members while displaying black flags and banners also shouted slogans like “We oppose CAA” and “We want ILP” as they made their way on two-wheelers through the streets.