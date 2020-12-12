GNLA weapons recovered in East Garo Hills  

TURA : East Garo Hills Police on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms believed to have left behind by the GNLA which were buried under the ground inside the Durama forest.

Police had been making continuous efforts to retrieve any weapons left behind by militants. On Saturday, after getting specific inputs about the hidden weapons, a police team comprising of SF10 commandoes conducted a search operation in the Durama forests of Patalgre village and found the hidden weapons which were rusted due to their long period of being buried under the ground, at around 1:30 am.

The search operation resulted in the recovery of a total of 5 numbers of 7.65 mm automatic pistols. The weapons were brought back to Williamnagar Police Station for further verification. A case has also been registered in connection with the matter, police informed.