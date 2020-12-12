Togan Nengminja remembered on 148th Death Anniversary.

TURA: The 148 th . Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma was observed at Togan Memorial Park at Chisobibra on Saturday with Williamnagar MLA and the Government Chief Whip, Marcuise N Marak as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Marcuise said that it was Togan Sangma who led the Garo warriors to fight the British army and to bring an end to the British rule in Garo Hills. While talking of the present scenario, he informed that the need of the hour is to fight for development, eradication of poverty and social evils and urged the people of the region to work hand-in-hand with the district administration in order to bring development to the region. Highlighting the centrally sponsored schemes being provided to the region, he also informed that the government will allocate a special budget in the next financial year for the Death Anniversary of Togan Nengminja Sangma.

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, said that December 12 is observed every year to pay tribute to bravery and courage of Togan Nengminja Sangma and informed that the district administration is working with the Tourism Department for improvement of Togan Memorial Park at Chisobibra. He also urged the people of the area to follow the covid-19 protocol during the Christmas time.

The other highlights of the day included the Me∙mang Dila by Baija A∙bagre Youth Club, traditional gun salute by DEF of East Garo Hills Police, laying of floral wreaths by the dignitaries and members of All Garo Hills Nengminja Mahari Association, patriotic songs by various artists, etc.