MDA efforts on ILP lacking, says Congress

SHILLONG, Dec 12: The Opposition Congress has questioned the Conrad Sangma government’s efforts in pursuing the demand for the implementation of Inner-Line Permit (ILP).

The Congress also criticised the Chief Minister for his statement in the House during the passing of the resolution on ILP that it will be a simple process.

“Are you facing the same obstacles that we faced for so many years? Do you now understand that it is not merely a simple two-minute agenda where you will just insert the word Meghalaya in the ILP principal act?” senior Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Saturday.

Referring to the NPP legislators targeting the Congress for raising issues, she said: “Ignore our queries but go ahead and bring what the people want. It is you who had promised it. We didn’t do anything for so many years but what is stopping you?”

Lyngdoh reminded the government of the Manipur and Nagaland chief ministers who used the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as the bargaining chip for the implementation of ILP in all of Manipur and Dimapur respectively.

“There is no reason why ILP cannot be implemented in Meghalaya,” she said, asking the MDA government to step up for getting things done.

Lyngdoh slammed the NPP for its “immature” handling of criticisms.

“It is natural for the Opposition to question the government on lapses in several important issues,” she said, adding that the situation “would have been the same for us”.

The Congress leader also slammed the NPP for its “predictable” delaying tactics over going to Delhi for ironing out the ILP issue.

“We have taken a firm resolution that we cannot avoid the demand for ILP in the light of the CAA,” she said.